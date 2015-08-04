UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 4 Sabaf SpA :
* Reports Q2 net profit of 2.3 million euros ($2.53 million), down 20.5 percent year on year
* Q2 revenue of 35 million euros, down 8.3 percent year on year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.