* In July 2015 as Tallink Grupp transported 1,132,786 passengers which is nearly a 4 percent increase compared to July 2014

* July cargo units down more than 4 percent to 23,039 units and the number of passenger vehicles is slightly higher with 150,021 versus 149,407 year ago

