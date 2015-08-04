Aug 4 Arco Vara AS :

* Establishes a real estate investment fund in Bulgaria

* Newly established unit, Arco Real Estate Fund REIT, to have a paid capital of 256,000 euros ($280,857.60)

* Arco REIT will apply for a management company licence and authorization for listing the shares on Bulgarian Stock Exchange - Sofia from Bulgarian Financial Supervision Authority

* Arco REIT is planning to make an initial public offer in 2016

* Arco Vara AS owns 70 percent of the shares of Arco REIT and 30 percent of the shares are owned by a local financial institution

