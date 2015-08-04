Aug 4 Arco Vara AS :
* Establishes a real estate investment fund in Bulgaria
* Newly established unit, Arco Real Estate Fund REIT, to
have a paid capital of 256,000 euros ($280,857.60)
* Arco REIT will apply for a management company licence and
authorization for listing the shares on Bulgarian Stock Exchange
- Sofia from Bulgarian Financial Supervision Authority
* Arco REIT is planning to make an initial public offer in
2016
* Arco Vara AS owns 70 percent of the shares of Arco REIT
and 30 percent of the shares are owned by a local financial
institution
($1 = 0.9115 euros)
