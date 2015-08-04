Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Aug 4 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Acquires property portfolio in New York
* Price was 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($118.38 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6166 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
HOUSTON, March 24 Commodities trader Trammo Inc is continuing to shed its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) assets, putting its Newington, New Hampshire, propane terminal on the block and selling a Tampa, Florida, facility, the company told Reuters on Friday.