Aug 4 Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies SpA (Screen Service) :

* Says Syes Srl will not renew its offer to buy a Screen Service unit

* Liquidator withdraws company's income statement for FY 2013/2014, ended Sept. 30, 2014, after that Syes Srl has not renewed its offer

