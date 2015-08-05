UPDATE 1-Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
Aug 5 Repower AG :
* Downgrades earnings expectations
* EBIT for 2015, before exceptional items, will be a good 50 per cent lower than last year
* Also expects another net loss, substantially higher than last year's, for 2015
* Anticipates negative EBIT for first half of 2015 and a net loss of around 110 million Swiss francs (loss of $112 million) Source text - bit.ly/1W0Fdtg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 6 A second wind for U.S. staffing companies' stocks, which rallied after President Trump's election, could rest on whether optimism over his agenda leads to sustained strength for the economy and employment.
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)