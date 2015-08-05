Aug 5 Repower AG :

* Downgrades earnings expectations

* EBIT for 2015, before exceptional items, will be a good 50 per cent lower than last year

* Also expects another net loss, substantially higher than last year's, for 2015

* Anticipates negative EBIT for first half of 2015 and a net loss of around 110 million Swiss francs (loss of $112 million) Source text - bit.ly/1W0Fdtg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9779 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)