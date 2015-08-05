BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
Aug 5 Orexo
* Zubsolv market access update on agreement with cvs caremark and announcement of new exclusive agreement in managed medicaid
* Orexo ab says in PBM, CVS Caremark 2016 standard formulary list of excluded drugs for their commercial clients, effective from january 1 Zubsolv has been removed from preferred position
* Orexo ab says at this time orexo estimates direct impact today would effect approximately 10-15 percent of zubsolv gross sales (0.6 - 0.8 share points)
* Orexo says signed exclusive agreement with a PBM in managed medicaid, with potential to exceed market share loss that may develop due to change in cvs caremark commercial plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln -SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2p6N2l5] Further company coverage:
April 6 Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.