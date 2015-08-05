Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Basler AG :
* H1 sales: 44.2 million euros ($48 million)(previous year: 39.0 million euros, +13 pct)
* H1 EBIT: 5.6 million euros(previous year: 6.7 million euros, -16 pct)
* H1 pre-tax result: 5.3 million euros (previous year: 5.9 million euros, -10 pct)
* Continues assuming sales of group for 2015 within a corridor of 81 million euros - 84 million euros, at a pre-tax profit margin of 9 - 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)