Aug 5 Euronext NV:

* July 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,911 million euros ($8.59 billion) (up 38 percent compared with July 2014)

* ETF average daily transaction value in July was 513 million euros, up 81 percent compared to July 2014

* In July, average daily volume on equity index derivatives was slightly down at 208,718 contracts (down 8 percent compared with July 2014)

* July 2015 was most active commodities derivatives month ever, beating the former record of July 2012 with 1,740,834 lots traded

