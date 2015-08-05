Aug 5 Euronext NV :
* July 2015 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash
order book stood at 7,911 million euros ($8.59 billion) (up 38
percent compared with July 2014)
* ETF average daily transaction value in July was 513
million euros, up 81 percent compared to July 2014
* In July, average daily volume on equity index derivatives
was slightly down at 208,718 contracts (down 8 percent compared
with July 2014)
* July 2015 was most active commodities derivatives month
ever, beating the former record of July 2012 with 1,740,834 lots
traded
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
