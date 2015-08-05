Aug 5 Polytec Holding AG :

* EBIT rose to 18.2 million euros ($20 million)(H1 2014: 9.0 million euros) in the first six months 2015, more than doubled

* Consolidated sales increased in the first half of 2015 by 30.6 pct to 311.3 million euros

* In the first half 2015 the group posted a net profit of 12.1 million euros (H1 2014: 6.9 million euros)

* Outlook 2015: still sees group sales of more than 600 million euros

* Outlook 2015: still sees group sales of more than 600 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 EBIT of significantly above 30 million euros