Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 4 Ymagis SA :
* H1 revenue 68.3 million euros ($74.85 million), up 127.6 percent compared to the published figures for H1 2014 (down 7.4 percent compared to pro forma results) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9125 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order