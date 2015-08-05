Aug 5 NN Group NV :
* Reports Q2 operating result ongoing business of 488
million euros ($530 million), up 90 pct from Q2 2014
* Q2 net result up 56 pct to 392 million euros, reflecting
higher operating result
* Declares interim dividend over first half of 2015 of 0.46
euros per ordinary share, or 156 million euros in total
* Q2 new sales life insurance (APE) 278 million euros versus
305 million euros a year ago
* Q2 AuM at Investment Management decreased from Q1 2015 to
184 billion euros due to higher interest rates (Q2 2014: 177
billion euros)
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
