UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Unibet Group Plc
* Profit before tax for Q2 of 2015 amounted to GBP 15.2 (12.4) million vs avg forecast 11.4 mln in Reuters poll
* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the Q2 were GBP 19.0 (15.8) million vs avg forecast 15.0 million in Reuters poll
* Unibet group plc says in period up to 2 august, daily average gross winnings revenue in constant currency was slightly above daily average of Q3 of 2014
* Gross winnings revenue amounted to GBP 80.5 (75.6) million for Q2 of 2015 vs avg forecast 74.1 mln in Reuters poll
* Says number of active customers at end of quarter was 603,528 (610,319) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources