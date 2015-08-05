Aug 5 Intershop Communications AG :

* In H1 greatly improved EBIT to -0.5 million euros (-$543,250.00)(previous year: -4.3 million euros)

* First-half earnings after taxes amounted to -0.6 million euros (previous year: -4.4 million euros)

* While revenues, as expected, continued to decline in first half of year to 21 million euros (-12 pct), like-for-like revenues - adjusted for sale of online marketing activities - were down by a much lower 3 pct