Aug 5 Ringkjoebing Landbobank A/S :

* Q2 net interest income 154 million Danish crowns ($22.42 million) versus 159 million crowns year ago

* Q2 loan losses 14 million crowns versus 25 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income 112 million crowns versus 109 million crowns year ago

* On the basis of this development, expectations for core earnings for all of 2015 are adjusted upward from 450 million - 525 million crowns to 500 million - 575 million crowns

