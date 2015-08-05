Aug 5 Rosbank PJSC :

* Says signs agreement to sell cash collection business, company Inkakhran to Credit Bank of Moscow

* The deal should be closed by end of 2015

* "Sale of Inkakhran - part of the strategic development plan in Russia, implemented by Societe Generale. Our main task today is to concentrate efforts on the development of priority business directions in the Russian market, to which the group remains fully committed"- Didier Hauguel, Rosbank chairman of the board and chief regional coordinator of Societe Generale in Russia said