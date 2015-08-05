BRIEF-Entellus Medical, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* Entellus Medical Inc - On March 31, 2017 Entellus Medical, Inc, Oxford Finance LLC entered into a loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
Aug 5 Indo Internacional SA Sociedad en Liquidacion :
* H1 net loss 31,000 euros ($33,662.90) versus loss 215,000 euros year ago
* H1 net sales 0 euros versus 19.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln -SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2p6N2l5] Further company coverage:
April 6 Medtronic Plc said on Thursday it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased complaints.