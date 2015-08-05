Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
* Telkom and MTN South Africa remain in discussions regarding potential extension of their existing roaming agreement
* Talks to include bilateral roaming and outsourcing of operation of Telkom's radio access network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)