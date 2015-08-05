Aug 5 Rational AG :

* In first six months company's EBIT was up by 32 percent to 73.9 million euros ($80 million)(previous year: 55.8 million euros)

* Sales up 17 percent in first six months

* H1 sales revenues of 260.5 million euros (previous year: 223.2 million euros)

* Forecast confirmed

* Forecast confirmed

* Can confirm its existing forecast of continued positive sales revenues and earnings performance for financial year 2015