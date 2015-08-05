Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 5 Duro Felguera SA :
* Spain's Duro Felguera (DF) and Ausenco to win Dumont Nickel Project in Quebec, Canada from Royal Nickel Corporation
* Under terms of MOU, DF-Ausenco, in a 50-50 consortium, will draw up technical and commercial details of their bid
* Dumont project is one of few nickel sites in world, initial investment is estimated at $1.07 billion
* Group Ten Metals acquires additional claims at Black Lake adjoining First Mining Finance's Goldlund Project in Ontario, Canada
* Reichhold to sell manufacturing facility in France to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: