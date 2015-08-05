Aug 5 Duro Felguera SA :

* Spain's Duro Felguera (DF) and Ausenco to win Dumont Nickel Project in Quebec, Canada from Royal Nickel Corporation

* Under terms of MOU, DF-Ausenco, in a 50-50 consortium, will draw up technical and commercial details of their bid

* Dumont project is one of few nickel sites in world, initial investment is estimated at $1.07 billion

