Aug 5 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Has signed a contract to supply mt30 gas turbine packages for first three type 26 global combat ships for Royal Navy

* Will now begin manufacture of gas turbines and surrounding steel packages for ships, which are to be built by prime contractor bae systems.

* Has also signed DDAs with BAE Systems for steering gear, stabilising fins and mission bay handling equipment.