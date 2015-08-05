Aug 5 Tecnotree Oyj :

* Says it is concluded that the equity of Tecnotree Oyj, the parent company of the Group, is negative

* Draft restructuring program shall be submitted to district court of Espoo by Sept. 30, 2015

* Says if court approves a restructuring program and cutting of debt, equity of Tecnotree Oyj will improve Source text for Eikon:

