BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
Aug 5 Banco di Sardegna SpA :
* H1 net profit 14.7 million euros ($15.97 million) versus 11.9 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating income 216.5 million euros versus 236.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 provision 6.9 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing