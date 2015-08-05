Aug 5 Soitec SA :

* Announces the end of negotiations with ConcenSolar regarding a sale of solar assets and continues its refocus on electronics

* Announces that despite signature on May 20, 2015 of an agreement for sale of a portion of its solar business to ConcenSolar, the closing will not occur

* Is disappointed and particularly for loss of this opportunity with corresponding anticipated capital gains as expected and indicated in its communications dated May 20 and 28, 2015

* Will continue its plan to refocus on its core electronics business and to transition away from its solar business activities