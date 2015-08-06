European shares seen lower after Trump healthcare defeat- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
MILAN, March 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
Aug 6 Givaudan SA
* Halle-Smith to join executive committee as head of global human resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
MILAN, March 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH, March 27The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.5 percent lower at 8,570 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .