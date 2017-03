Aug 6 Vib Vermoegen AG :

* H1 revenue grows by 5.5 percent to 36.2 million euros ($39.6 million) versus 34.3 million euros year ago

* H1 EBT up 5.8 percent to 18.4 million euros, consolidated net income growth of 5.2 percent to 15.4 million euros versus 14.6 million euros year ago

* H1 FFO grows 8.2 percent to 15.7 million euros, NAV up 4.3 percent to 376.1 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)