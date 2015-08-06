UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Rheinmetall Ag
* Says aiming for annual sales of 5 billion
* Says 2015 operating margin is still expected to be around 5%.
* Says h1 consolidated sales up 12% at 2,394 million
* Says h1 group ebit improved by 49 million to 79 million Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.