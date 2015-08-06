Aug 6 Tag Immobilien Ag

* Says reported second-quarter ffo of eur 18.6 million, after eur 18.1 million in previous quarter

* Says fo for entire first half of year amounted to eur 36.7 million or eur 0.30 per share

* Says at eur 64.8 million, total rental income for q2 2015 was above previous quarter (eur 64.1 million)

* Says group net income at end of h1 2015 came to eur 48.3 million after eur 14.2 million at 30 june 2014