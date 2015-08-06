BRIEF-Next Mediaworks allots 1.6 mln shares to Ferari Investments & Trading Co
Says allotment of 1.6 million shares, on a preferential basis, to ferari investments and trading company
Aug 6 North Media A/S :
* H1 revenue 511.6 million Danish crowns ($74.9 million) versus 535.2 million crowns year ago
* H1 EBIT loss 3.5 million crowns versus profit 19.2 million crowns year ago
* Says unchanged expectations for group revenue and financial performance for FY 2015
* Says group's revenue is still expected to range from 1,010 million crowns to 1,050 million crowns for 2015
Says group EBIT (before special items) is still expected to range from a negative 20 million crowns to a positive 5 million crowns for 2015
($1 = 6.8333 Danish crowns)
March 27 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd : * Says it will pay 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend