Aug 6 North Media A/S :

* H1 revenue 511.6 million Danish crowns ($74.9 million) versus 535.2 million crowns year ago

* H1 EBIT loss 3.5 million crowns versus profit 19.2 million crowns year ago

* Says unchanged expectations for group revenue and financial performance for FY 2015

* Says group's revenue is still expected to range from 1,010 million crowns to 1,050 million crowns for 2015

* Says group EBIT (before special items) is still expected to range from a negative 20 million crowns to a positive 5 million crowns for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

