Aug 6 Enterprise Inns Plc
* Publishes its scheduled trading update for 44 weeks to 1
august 2015
* Trading performance continues to be encouraging and in
line with our expectations
* Total leased and tenanted estate like-for-like net income
for 44 weeks to 1 august 2015 growing by 0.6%
* Execution of our strategic plan for business, announced on
12 may 2015, is on track.
* Increased total number of managed pubs trading under our
bermondsey and craft union operations from 16, at 12 may 2015,
to 22
* Trading performance is on track to be in line with our
expectations for full financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: