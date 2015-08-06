Aug 6 Old Mutual Plc

* Adjusted operating profit (aop) of £904 million, up 20% in constant currency, 19% in reported currency

* Aop earnings per share of 10.3p up 18% in constant currency, 17% in reported currency

* Interim dividend of 2.65p up 8%

* Net client cash flow (nccf) of £1.4 billion

* Group roe 15.0%, at top end of our target range of 12-15%

* strong performance by old mutual in south africa, with profits up 14%, and profits up 31% in rest of africa

* Profits at old mutual wealth up 26%; up 33% excluding quilter cheviot and european divestments

* Fum at £335.7 billion up 7% in constant currency, 5% in reported currency (versus fy2014)