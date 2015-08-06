Aug 6 Astrazeneca Plc

* And Heptares Therapeutics enter agreement to develop novel immuno-oncology treatments

* Heptares will receive an upfront payment of $10 million

* Subject to successful completion of development and commercialisation milestones, Heptares is also eligible to receive more than $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)