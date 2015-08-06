Aug 6 Novozymes

* Q2 revenue 3.449 million DKK versus 3,652 million seen on average in Reuters poll

* Q2 EBIT 930 million DKK versus 976 million seen on average in Reuters poll

* Says the 2015 outlook for organic sales growth is revised to 4-7 pct. (7-9 pct. at previous guidance).

* Says sales in DKK are now expected to increase by 13-16 pct. (16-18 pct. at previous guidance).

* Says the expectation for EBIT margin is increased to 27-28 pct. (about 27 pct. at previous guidance)