Aug 6 Mondi Plc

* Interim dividend of 14.38 euro cents per share, up 9 pct

* Six month underlying earnings of 67.8 euro cents per share, up 31 pct

* Six month underlying operating profit of eur490 million, up 30 pct

* Group revenue at 3,459 million euro versus 3,148 million euro year earlier