Aug 6 Competition and Markets Authority :
* Issues statement of objections to Pfizer and Flynn Pharma
in anti-epilepsy drug investigation
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical
suppliers Pfizer and Flynn Pharma alleging that they have
breached competition law
* Provisional view is that Pfizer, Flynn Pharma abused
dominant position by charging excessive and unfair prices in UK
for phenytoin sodium capsules
* Will carefully consider any representations from Pfizer
and Flynn Pharma before deciding whether law has been infringed
- senior director of antitrust enforcement