BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Doradcy24 SA :
* Q2 revenue 1.1 million zlotys ($287,492) versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit 199,600 zlotys versus a loss of 195,400 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8262 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse