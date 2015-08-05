Aug 5 Quindell Plc
* Group has been hampered from taking full advantage of new
business opportunities and funds needed to invest in businesses
have been restrained
* Revenues for first half of 2015 for insurance technology
solutions business is broadly same compared to same period in
2014
* Revenue is expected to remain broadly flat for 2015
* adjusted ebitda loss for full year before central costs
expected with similar drain on cash resources of about £10
million for continuing businesses
* Second half of 2015 is expected to see continued
development of new group
