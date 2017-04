Aug 5 Jubilee Platinum Plc

* Debt component progressing through final contract phase after major institutional credit committee approval

* Platinum production expected in 2016 first half

* Secured funding shortfall by completing a placing of 71.8 million shares in jubilee at a price of 3.4 pence

* Funds from placing, debt funding, sale of assets, will address requirements during ramp-up phase of platinum surface projects