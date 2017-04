Aug 5 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* EQT VI has agreed to acquire a majority stake of Nordic Aviation Capital A/S

* SPEAS has made an investment commitment of 10 million euros ($10.90 million) to the private equity fund EQT VI Source text: bit.ly/1g8E4yK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)