UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 5 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Update on the Fish & Chip Co litigation
* Litigation between traditional fish and chips and others, buon gusto cuisine and taste has now been fully and finally settled
* Parties having specifically agreed that sale agreement concluded between them came into full force and effect on Feb. 1 2012
* All actions between parties have now been withdrawn. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources