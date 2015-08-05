Aug 5 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Says has reached an amount of 3.59 billion Turkish Lira ($1.29 billion)(excluding VAT) sales value between the dates of 01 January - 31 July 2015 against the sales of 5,925 independent units (including presales) in the projects under development

* The number of independent unit sales (including presales) in July have been realized as 1,163 and the sales value of these independent units has reached at 575.2 million lira(excluding VAT)

