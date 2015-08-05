Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped -FT
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
Aug 5 Stratcorp Ltd :
* On August 4, 2015 Kose-Kose Investments Ltd and co signed an addendum to subscription agreement in terms of which subscription agreement was reinstated
* KKI was afforded time to August 14, 2015 to complete due diligence investigation
* All other terms and conditions of subscription agreement remain of full force and effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.