Aug 5 Stratcorp Ltd :

* On August 4, 2015 Kose-Kose Investments Ltd and co signed an addendum to subscription agreement in terms of which subscription agreement was reinstated

* KKI was afforded time to August 14, 2015 to complete due diligence investigation

* All other terms and conditions of subscription agreement remain of full force and effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)