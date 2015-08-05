Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 5 Quindell Plc
* Serious Fraud Office informed company that it had opened an investigation, which company understands relates to past business
* Company will continue to cooperate with all relevant regulatory and law enforcement authorities
* Company notes announcement made by Financial Reporting Council earlier today and welcomes its statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)