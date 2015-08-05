BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
Aug 5 Pro Kapital Grupp As :
* Withdraws from submitting final offer for purchase of "Kopli Liinid" development
* Chairman says company wishes to focus in coming years to its existing projects, mainly to the development of T1 Shopping Centre and Tondi living district
* Chairman of the Management Board says company shall keep an eye on Kopli in the future Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing