Aug 5 Pro Kapital Grupp As :

* Withdraws from submitting final offer for purchase of "Kopli Liinid" development

* Chairman says company wishes to focus in coming years to its existing projects, mainly to the development of T1 Shopping Centre and Tondi living district

* Chairman of the Management Board says company shall keep an eye on Kopli in the future Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)