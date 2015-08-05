Norway's oil fund wants CEO incentive plans scrapped -FT
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
Aug 5 Vakif Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :
* Decides to buy lands in Izmir, Turkey at total value of 112.6 million lira ($40.42 million)
* Buys lands from Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi and Gunes Sigorta Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.7855 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 Norway's sovereign wealth fund is pushing for a radical overhaul of chief executive pay, the Financial Times reported.
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.