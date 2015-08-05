BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
Aug 5 Conafi Prestito SpA :
* H1 net loss 1.2 million euros ($1.30 million) versus loss 10.6 million euros year ago
* H1 provision 4,000 euros versus 0 euros a year ago
* Consolidated brokerage margin 2.4 million euros versus loss of 6.3 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
* Sphero Inc says raises $23.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing