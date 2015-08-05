Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Aug 5 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd
* Announcement regarding potential sale of shares in Digicore to Novatel
* On 31 July 2015, Digicore and Novatel posted a circular to Digicore shareholders detailing terms of Digicore disposal
* Stellar Capital has provided an irrevocable undertaking to Digicore and Novatel to vote in favour of scheme
* Effective date of Digicore disposal is expected to be on or about 19 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
BEIJING, April 6 China's Ant Financial tried to soothe security concerns about its proposed $880 million takeover MoneyGram International Inc on Thursday, saying it intends to store U.S. user data locally once the deal closes.
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.