Aug 6 Mobimo Holding AG :

* Net profit in first half of 2015 up significantly versus prior-year period at 35.8 million Swiss francs ($36.59 million)

* H1 rental income rose from 50.9 million Swiss francs in first half-year 2014 to 52.6 million Swiss francs

* Says fall in vacancy rate to 5.1 pct

* Positive outlook for whole of 2015 financial year

* Thanks to good half-year results, it is already likely that will continue attractive dividend policy