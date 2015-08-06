European shares seen lower after Trump healthcare defeat- For more see the LiveMarkets blog
Aug 6 Inficon Holding AG :
* Q2 2015: $68.7 million sales, organically 2.8 pct below prior-year figure
* First half of 2015: sales of $135.2 million, organically 2.3 pct below prior-year figure
* Full year 2015 sales and income from operations expected at lower end of unchanged guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
