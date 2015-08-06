Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Sopra Steria Group SA :
* H1 revenue 1,768.1 million euros ($1.93 billion) versus 722.3 million euros year ago
* H1 operating profit 66.1 million euros versus 40.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net income group share 26.9 million euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago
* Group's objectives for 2015 financial year are now organic revenue growth of around 2.0 pct and an operating margin on business activity of approximately 6.5 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order